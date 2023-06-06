SPORTSHOCKEYWORLD

Women’s Junior Hockey Asia Cup: India fightback to secure 2-2 draw against Korea

The Indian women’s hockey team came from behind to record a thrilling 2-2 draw against Korea in their third game of the Junior Asia Cup 2023, here on Tuesday.

Yujin Lee (15′) and Jiyon Choi (30′) found the back of the net for Korea, while Deepika Soreng (43′) and Deepika (54′) scored a goal each, enabling India to secure a draw and maintain their position at the top of Pool A.

Korea swiftly settled into a passing rhythm and dominated India in the first quarter, controlling the majority of possession and repeatedly testing India’s defence. Korea won a couple of penalty corners but failed to capitalise; however, they were able to take the lead when Yujin Lee (15′) scored a field goal through a well-placed shot from inside the D.

With a 1-0 lead, Korea entered the second quarter with an assertive approach and played a pressing game to dominate India. However, minutes before the half-time break, India began to put pressure by counterattacking, but they were unable to find an equaliser.

Meanwhile, Korea shifted gears and started playing more aggressively which helped them double their lead as Jiyon Choi (30′) converted a penalty corner with absolute precision to make sure that Korea went into the half-time break with a 2-0 lead.

The third quarter began with Korea attacking again and winning an early penalty corner, which Indian goalkeeper Aditi Maheshwari saved to prevent them from extending their lead.

Then, India upped their game and began bisecting Korea’s backline, which paid off when Deepika Soreng (43′) scored a field goal to pull one back for the team.

Keen to hold on to their advantage, and were focused on keeping possession of the ball in the fourth quarter, that didn’t stop India from finding the equaliser as Deepika (54′) calmly converted a penalty stroke to level the score.

Confident after getting back in the game, India increased the frequency of their attacks but no more goals were scored in the final quarter as the game ended in a 2-2 draw.

India will next play against Chinese Taipei in the fourth and last Pool A game on June 8.

