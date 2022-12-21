INDIASPORTS

Women’s National Boxing: Punjab’s Bhagat, Madhya Pradesh’s Patidar among winners on Day 2

Punjab’s Suvidha Bhagat and Madhya Pradesh’s Radha Patidar put up vibrant performances to progress into the pre-quarterfinals on the second day of the 6th Elite Women’s National Boxing Championships here on Wednesday.

While Suvidha thrashed Jharkhand’s Chandu by 5-0 in the 48kg contest, local boxer Patidar also looked dominant during her comfortable victory by an identical margin against Himachal Pradesh’s Ritu in the 52kg bout.

Komal (50kg) was the another boxer from Punjab to move into the next round as she beat Chhattisgarh’s P Tanuja by the Referee Stopped the Contest (RSC) verdict.

Monika Malik (48kg) of Bengal, Rajni Singh (48kg) of Uttar Pradesh, Isha Thakur (50kg) of Himachal Pradesh, Kampi Boro of Assam (50kg), Hetal Dama of Gujarat (52kg) and Gayatri Kasnyal (54kg) of Uttarakhand were the other boxers to emerge victorious.

The reigning World Champion Nikhat Zareen, of Telangana, will be in action on Thursday as she takes on Meghalaya’s Eva Marbaniang in the 50kg pre-quarterfinal whereas Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain (75kg), who is representing Assam, will face Puja Nayak of Orissa in the Round-of-16 bout on Friday.

The on-going tournament has been witnessing participation of 302 boxers competing across 12 different weight categories.

20221221-213405

