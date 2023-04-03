SPORTSFOOTBALL

Women’s Olympic Qualifiers Round 1: Dennerby cautiously optimistic for winless India v Kyrgyz Republic

The Indian women’s football team will go into the first leg match against hosts Kyrgyz Republic with much optimism in the Women’s AFC Olympic Qualifiers Round 1 here on Tuesday.

The Blue Tigresses will play the first of the two-legged tie at the Dolon Omurzakov Stadium here on Tuesday with high hopes at the culmination of a long camp and multiple friendlies.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, India women’s national team head coach Thomas Dennerby expressed excitement at finally getting to play a match, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) said in a report on its website.

“We have been preparing for this moment for a long time,” he said. “And now that it’s here it’s time to perform and make sure we get the right results.”

Dennerby is optimistic despite the Blue Tigresses having played five games this year and are yet to register a win. Their three draws and two losses have indicated that there is a lot to build on, even if the results haven’t always been forthcoming. Dennerby hopes that the win-drought breaks at the right time when it really matters.

While keen to see his side play good football, Dennerby said winning the match is more important. He was also keen to highlight that the hosts would not be easy pushovers.

“It is never easy to beat host teams and the players are aware of that,” he said. “The Kyrgyz Republic will be keen to get a good result at home and they will utilise the conditions well.”

Turkmenistan’s withdrawal from the competition has turned this group into a straight two-game shootout. Coach Dennerby insisted though that it didn’t make any difference in the way the team prepared for the games .

“We will still play two games,” he said. “And it’s still the same approach. We have to win both games. In our conversations, we have said that clearly. Tomorrow is one-half. Then we play the second half after that. For now, the focus is on tomorrow.”

