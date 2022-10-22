INDIA

Women’s panel serves notice to Pawan Kalyan on remarks about 3 marriages

Andhra Pradesh State Women’s Commission on Saturday issued a notice to actor-politician Pawan Kalyan for remarks reportedly made by him about his three marriages.

The Commission has taken a serious view of the Jana Sena Party (JSP) leader’s alleged remarks and asked him to withdraw the same and apologise to women.

Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma said that by making the remarks Pawan Kalyan has given a message that a man can divorce his wife by giving her the alimony. She said he should apologise to the womenfolk for making those insulting comments.

The chairperson stated in the notice that Pawan Kalyan’s remarks caused uproar in the society and shocked women.

The Commission said it waited for him to realise his mistake and apologise, but he had no regret on making those remarks.

It observed in the notice that three marriages of a man is an issue which can’t be justified. “How can you say that I married three women by paying crores of rupees as alimony and challenging others to do it if they can?”

“If men go on divorcing their wives by paying alimony in crores, lakhs and thousands as per their capacity, which woman will be secured?” Vasireddy Padma asked.

She questioned Pawan Kalyan as to whether he did not realize the impact his words as a cinema hero and president of a party will have on his fans and followers.

She also took strong exception to the actor allegedly using the word ‘stepney’ while referring to women in his speech.

Vasireddy Padma stated that the Commission received several complaints from women. She voiced concern that his statement can pose a grave danger to the security of women.

Addressing a press conference in Vijayawada on October 18, Pawan Kalyan had lashed out at ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders for their attacks on him over his three marriages.

The JSP leader clarified that he married the second wife after giving divorce to the first and the third wife after giving divorce to the second.

Pawan said he gave alimony to the first and second wives as per law.

He said he paid Rs 5 crore to the first wife and gave property to the second wife.

