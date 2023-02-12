When Ireland and England will be facing off against each other in their Group 1 match in Womens T20 World Cup at Boland Park in Paarl, cricket enthusiasts will be divided over how to simultaneously follow the action in South Africa and off the field in Mumbai.

It’s quite understandable because the inaugural WPL player auction at the ballroom of the Jio Convention Centre in Mumbai on February 13 will turn out to be a life-changing day for many Indian women cricketers and overseas as well.

In the WPL Player Auction, a total of 409 players will go under the hammer with 246 of them being Indian cricketers and 163 being overseas players.

Five teams, with many legendary names in the support staff, will decide who will be their respective 15-18 players, including six overseas players, and be signed up to feature in the 22-game league to be held in Mumbai from March 4-26.

“Very excited for the WPL auction. It’s a big moment for women’s cricket. I always watched men’s IPL and auction and I am really excited that how it will unfold. Hope it goes well, all teams are well-balanced and hopefully, I get a good team,” said India’s left-handed opener Smriti Mandhana in a video posted by the league on Twitter.

Even before a ball has been bowled, the WPL has easily gone past the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) in Australia and The Hundred in England to be most financially lucrative T20 franchise league in women’s cricket through sale of five teams yielding INR 4699.99 crores and media rights fetching INR 951 crores.

“I think it is going to be a game-changer, not only for India but for the world as well as its happening for the first time. We all are excited about it,” said India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur.

“I believe this is the stepping stone and a starting point for something massive happening in women’s sport all over the world. You never know what’s gonna happen and what exciting talent and matches. These will give us a lot of confidence. More than anything, doing well there and then wearing the Indian jersey will take our team to the next level,” stated middle-order batter Jemimah Rodrigues.

Apart from the cream of Indian cricketers, players from Australia and England apart from some top players in South Africa, Sri Lanka and New Zealand will be hot picks in the auction. Not to forget, the inaugural U19 World Cup-winning Indian stars, who can prove to be steal buys.

Overall, February 13, 2023 could turn out to be the day when women’s cricket in India took a massive jump and reached to the top level.

