Women’s sub-jr academy nationals: Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, SAI reach semis

Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy, Smart Hockey Academy, Raipur, Roundglass Punjab Hockey Academy and SAI-Academy qualified for the semi-finals of the 2nd Hockey India Sub-junior Women’s Academy National Championship 2022, here on Tuesday.

In the first quarter-final, Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy beat HAR Hockey Academy 2-0. Kanak Pal (3′) and Samiksha Yadav (19′) scored a goal each to help Madhya Pradesh seal a place in the last-four stage of the competition, which will be played on Thursday (April 28).

In the second quarter-final, Smart Hockey Academy, Raipur defeated Salute Hockey Academy by 2-0. Kudrat (13′) and Captain Molisha Verma (47′) were the goal scorers for the winning team.

In the third quarter-final, Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy beat Jai Bharat Hockey Academy 2-0. Namneet Kaur (5′) and Sanna (10′) scored two early goals to help Roundglass Punjab Hockey Academy seal a spot in the semis.

In the fourth quarter-final, SAI-Academy outplayed HIM Academy 8-0 to seal their place in the semi-finals. Jyoti Xaxa (25′, 27′, 43′, 45′) scored four goals, while Binati Minz (36′, 50) netted twice, and Himanshi (2′) and Sonali Ekka (8′) scored a goal each to hand SAI-Academy a convincing win.

