SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

Women’s T20 deaf nationals: Delhi defeat Telangana by 8 wickets

NewsWire
0
1

With all-round performances by bowlers and batters, Delhi defeated Telangana by 8 wickets in the second day of Women’s 3rd T20 National Cricket Championships for Deaf here on Wednesday.

Asked to bat first, Telangana reached 70/2 in 10 overs with D Kanthamma scoring 40 runs in 26 balls. Sanjeeta and Komal Maurya were the wicket taking bowlers for Delhi, scalping one wicket each.

In reply, Delhi’s batter Akansha Tiwari who made 31 not out gave the team a flying start. However, Delhi lost two wickets in the chase, but the third-wicket partnership between Tiwary and Sweety Mishra (16 runs) guided the team home with eight-wicket victory in 7.3 overs.

Brief Scores: Telangana 70/2 in 10 overs, D Kanthamma 40, Sanjeeta 6/1, Komal Maurya 16/1, lost Delhi 71/2 in 7.3 Overs; Akansha Tiwari 31 not out, Sweety Mishra 16) by eight wickets.

20220427-205201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    A big hundred is about to come: Rajkumar Sharma on Virat...

    PCB appoints former ICC chief financial officer Hasnain as its new...

    Paine clarifies on India comments after being slammed

    ICC appoints working group to review cricket in Afghanistan (ld)