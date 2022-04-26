Teams from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana started their campaigns with easy wins on the opening day of the Women’s 3rd T20 National Cricket Championships for Deaf here on Tuesday.

The day started with Haryana defeating Chandigarh by 10 wickets. Asked to bat first, Chandigarh reached 42/3 in eight overs with Shagun scoring 13 runs off 20 balls. In reply, Haryana raced to 44/0 in 3.4 overs with Anjdi scoring21 off 11 balls and Ritu Jind contributing 12 off 11.

A fine all-round performance by Needa Shaikh, who struck an unbeaten 49 off 26 balls and claimed 4/3 in two overs, helped Maharashtra defeat Telangana by 55 runs in another match played at Islam Gymkhana here.

While Needa blasted 49 not out, Fauziya scored 25 not out off 24 balls as Maharashtra reached 95/1 in eight overs on being asked to bat first. Dharmishtha Shah claimed 2/18.

Maharashtra then restricted Telengana to 40/7 in eight overs with Needa taking 4/3 and Alpana Sarfare 2/4. D Kanthamma top-scored for Telangana with 24 off 16 balls.

Karnataka opted to field first and restricted Tamil Nadu to 57/4 in eight overs. Jasasri top-scored for Tamil Nadu with21 off 13 deliveries.

In reply, Karnataka reached 58/0 off 3.4 overs with Aparna scoring 31 not out off 16 balls as Karnataka won by 10 wickets.

Opting to field first, Uttar Pradesh restricted Delhi to 55/2 off eight overs with Sweety Mishra scoring 24 off 20 balls.

Uttar Pradesh then reached 58 for no loss with Shiva Mishra and Pratima Mishra scoring 25 runs each off 14 and 20 deliveries respectively.

20220426-224203