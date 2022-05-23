A half-century opening partnership between Priya Punia (22) and Deandra Dottin (32 off 17 balls) while Harleen Deol (35) and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (37) made handy contributions but Supernovas lost wickets to be bundled out for 163 by Trailblazers in the opening match of Women’s T20 Challenge here on Monday.

The Supernovas lost their last five wickets for 35 runs. Priya and Deandra came out firing on all cylinders as they took Supernovas past 50 in 29 balls but Deandra was run out on the same score, going for a tight run as he partner sent her back. Her 32 runs came off 17 balls, hitting five fours and a six.

Priya was out soon after for 22 off 20 deliveries, bowled by Hayley Matthews, misreading the length as she tried to pull a length ball off the back foot and missed it completely. Supernovas were 63/2 in eighth over.

Harleen Deol and Harmanpreet Kaur added 37 runs for the third wicket before Harleen (35 off 18) was out, trapped lbw by Salma Khatun as she went for a sweep shot and missed it, She reviewed the decision but could not get it overturned.

Sune Luus (10), Alana King (5), and Pooja Vastrakar (14) departed in quick succession as Supernovas reached 155/6 in the 19th over.

Harmanpreet was the second of the three Supernovas batters to get run out, going for a second run trying to retain the strike in the 19th over, reduced to 160/7 on the last ball of the 19th over. Her 29-ball 37 was studded with four boundaries.

The Supernovas lost three wickets in the last over, setting Trailblazers 164 to chase. Hayley Matthews 3/29 returned the best bowling figures for Trailblazers while Salma Khatun claimed 2/30.

