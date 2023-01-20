A superb all-round performance from the experienced Deepti Sharma (33 runs & 330) and an unbeaten 30-ball 41 on debut by Amanjot Kaur helped India beat South Africa by 27 runs and make a winning start in the opening match of the South Africa Women’s T20I Tri-Series.

India were in deep trouble at 69/5 in the 12th over when Deepti Sharma and Amanjot came together for a quick-fire partnership of 76 runs for the sixth wicket that helped India post a competitive total of 147/6 in their 20 overs after South Africa Women won the toss and elected to field first. Skipper

Deepti blazed to 33 off 23 balls, hitting one four and one six while Amanjot hammered seven fours in her 41 not out after opener Yastika Bhatia scored 35 off 34 deliveries to help India Women after South Africa bowlers Nonkululeko Mlaba (2-15, Marizanne Kapp (1-30) and Ayabonga Khaka caused early trouble.

Deepti came to the fore once again during South Africa’s reply as she claimed three wickets for 30 runs as South Africa were soon reduced to 64/5 in the 12th over. They recovered a bit but could manage only 120/9 in 20 overs as they lost the tri-series opener by 27 runs.

Devika Vaidya claimed 2-19 off three overs while Rajeshwari Gayakwad (1-11), Sneh Rana (1-12) and Radha Yadav (1-17) were the other successful Indian bowlers in the match with the Indian spinners using the dry, slow surface in hot and humid conditions to their advantage to stifle South Africa innings.

Skipper Sune Luus top scored for South Africa Women with a 30-ball 29.

The day belonged to Deepti and Amanjot as they came together to rescue India. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was unwell and forced to sit out of the match and Smriti Mandana, leading the side in her absence, fell cheaply for seven runs. Though Yastika help one end going with watchful innings, Harleen Deol (8), Jemimah Rodrigues (0) and Devika Vaidya (9) were soon back in the pavilion as India slipped to 69/5.

The absence of Shafali Verma and Richa Ghosh — both part of the U19 Women’s T20 World Cup — too was felt as the Indians also hampered the Indian progress. Yastika, opening the innings in the absence of Shafali, capitalised on an early life as she struck three fours and one six to keep the Indian innings going.

But Deepti and Amanjot provided the innings with the impetus that it needed badly as they raised 76 runs for the sixth wicket and set India on course for a defendable total. The spinners then got into the act and propelled India Women to victory.

Brief scores

India Women 147/6 in 20 overs (Yastika Bhatia 35, Deepti Sharma 33, Amanjot Kaur 41 not out; Nonkululeko Mlaba 2-15) beat South Africa Woman 120/9 in 20 overs (Sune Luus 29; Deepti Sharma 3-30, Devika Vaidya 2-19) by 27 runs.

