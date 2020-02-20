Women’s T20 WC: Bangladesh win toss, put India to bat

Perth, Feb 24 (IANS) Bangladesh captain Salma Khatun on Monday won the toss and opted to field against India in their first Group A game of the ongoing Women’s T20 World Cup at the WACA.

India have been forced to make one change to their playing XI which featured against Australia. Smriti Mandhana has been left out because of viral fever and has been replaced by Richa Ghosh.

“I’d like to bat first — umm, sorry, I’d like to field first. I liked the fact that we won the warm-ups and that will give us a lot of confidence in the main matches. In the Asia Cup we won against India, so we’ll give our best against India. We’ll put our best foot forward,” said Salma after winning the toss.

“We wanted to bat, and get a decent total on the board, so we are happy. The first game was good for us to set the tone, and we’re positive that we’ll do that. Smriti Mandhana is out due to viral fever, and Richa Ghosh comes in for her,” said India captain Harmanpreet Kaur.

Playing XI: India: Shafali Verma, Taniya Bhatia(w), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Bangaldesh: Murshida Khatun, Shamima Sultana, Sanjida Islam, Nigar Sultana Joty, Fargana Hoque, Rumana Ahmed, Salma Khatun (c), Fahima Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Panna Ghosh, Nahida Akter

–IANS

aak/bbh