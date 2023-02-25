SPORTSCRICKETWORLD

Women’s T20 World Cup: All-female umpiring team confirmed for final

NewsWire
0
0

An all-female umpiring team has been confirmed for the final of the ICC Womens T20 World Cup 2023 between hosts South Africa and reigning champions Australia, set to be played here on Sunday.

Jacqueline Williams and Kim Cotton will be the two on-field umpires, with Suzanne Redfern appointed as the TV Umpire and Nimali Perera stepping in as the fourth umpire.

GS Lakshmi has been named as the match referee.

New Zealander Cotton will be umpiring at successive Women’s T20 World Cup finals having also been out in the middle when Australia won back in 2020, and the 45-year-old will be fresh from overseeing the first semi-final between Australia and India on Thursday.

Jamaican umpire Williams has officiated at a string of major ICC tournaments in recent years, and was one of the two on-field umpires when South Africa beat England in the second semi-final on Friday.

The match is scheduled to start at 1500 hrs local time at Newlands, with tournament hosts South Africa going for their first-ever Women’s T20 World Cup title and Australia hoping to make it three on the bounce having also won in 2020 and 2018.

20230225-191403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IPL Player Auction: KKR would go for an Indian wicketkeeper, CSK...

    Shivam Mavi becomes third Indian men’s player to take four wickets...

    Tammy Beaumont returns to the Top 10 ICC Women’s ODI Player...

    Will need solid plan to bundle out NZ on reserve day:...