Women’s T20 World Cup: Delaney replaces injured Stokell in Ireland squad

Right handed batter Rachel Delaney was on Friday called into Ireland Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 squad after Rebecca Stokell was ruled out of the tournament due to an injury.

The 25-year-old Delaney, who has played 10 T20Is, will fly to South Africa on Saturday to join the squad.

Stokell, who played a starring role in Ireland’s progress to the tournament with a crucial cameo in the semi-finals of the qualifying tournament in Abu Dhabi against Zimbabwe, sustained a foot ligament injury a week out from the tournament.

After a medical assessment, it was decided to withdraw her from the tournament.

“We are all devastated for Rebecca and wish her a speedy recovery. Rachel Delaney has been called up — an experienced all-rounder who has been part of recent senior squads. We wish Rachel well as she flies out to join the Irish camp,” Carrie Archer, National Selector, said in a media release.

Ireland Women will face England in their opening ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Group game on February 13. India, Pakistan and West Indies are the other teams in their group.

Updated Ireland squad: Laura Delany (captain), Georgina Dempsey, Amy Hunter, Shauna Kavanagh, Arlene Kelly, Gaby Lewis, Louise Little, Sophie MacMahon, Jane Maguire, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Eimear Richardson, Mary Waldron, Rachel Delaney.

20230203-220403

