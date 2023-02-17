Lauren Bell believes England’s aggressive style in the Power-play will be crucial in their Group 2 match against India on Saturday.

Both sides have won each of their two opening matches and Saturday’s clash looks set to be vital in deciding who tops the group.

India won an ODI series in England last summer but seamer Bell is looking forward to the challenge that awaits as they look to turn the tables.

“From what I learned from the last series, we had a really good contest with Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana at the top of the order,” Bell said. “I think I’ve grown a lot as a bowler from then and they’ve got some class players in their batting line-up.

“The Power-play will be really key for us so we’ll try and start fast with the ball,” she was quoted as saying by ICC.

Bell is playing in her first-ever World Cup and has eased into the tournament alongside the experienced Katherine Sciver-Brunt and England’s in-form spinners, who combined to take eight Ireland wickets in Monday’s clash.

Heather Knight’s side overcame Ireland’s total of 105 in less than 15 overs despite losing five wickets for 33 runs towards the end of the chase.

But Bell believes this is no cause for concern as it demonstrates the style England want to adopt for the rest of the tournament.

“We addressed it but I don’t think we saw it as a stutter because the way we want to play our cricket is really attacking and really aggressive,” she said. “As a team, we’d want to be a bit more clinical with how we finished it but I think the way everyone went out and tried to do the chase is exactly how we want to play our cricket.

“Personally, there have been a few nerves playing in my first World Cup – playing for England is always nerve-wracking – but I had Katherine and Sophie [Ecclestone] next to me to settle me down.”

India also go into the match with two wins from two, most recently overcoming West Indies by six wickets with Richa Ghosh compiling an unbeaten 44.

Shefali Verma scored a 23-ball 28 at the top of the order in that victory and is relishing the contest against their fellow in-form side.

“We’re feeling really confident and, of course, we know how crucial the game is,” she said. “At the same time, we’re just thinking about what we have planned. We just need to execute out there in the field, enjoy the game and keep backing each other.

“We’ve watched England and how they’re playing right now. They are also confident, so we have planned out how to go over there and do the right thing,” she said.

