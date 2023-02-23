Ahead of a highly-anticipated semifinal clash against India in the 2023 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, Australia’s talismanic wicketkeeper-batter Alyssa Healy highlighted the depth in the side, adding that players in the team do the job of making the team win in their own way.

“I really enjoy doing my job for the team, especially on knockout occasions so if I do my job today then we’ll be well on our way to setting a good score or chasing a total down. There’s a lot of trust in our group.”

“Everyone does their job in their own way. If we’re three-for in the Powerplay, we still have a lot of depth to keep going and do the job. Having more young players has been really rejuvenating for our squad,” she said in a pre-match chat with broadcasters.

Alyssa, who missed Australia’s last group match against South Africa due to quad soreness, termed that move as a precautionary measure. She has slammed two fifties in three games of the competition where Australia have been undefeated, apart from England.

Alyssa had slammed a fantastic 75 from 39 balls in the 2020 Women’s T20 World Cup final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, where a record-breaking 86,174 people watched Australia win their fifth title.

She feels India fast-bowler Renuka Thakur will be one to watch out for the Australian batters. Renuka has dismissed Alyssa four times in seven T20I innings. “Renuka Singh has been really key with the new ball and she’s someone we’ll have to combat up top.”

On Wednesday, Alyssa was also named captain of the UP Warriorz team in the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL), set to be held from March 4-26 in Mumbai. “It was really an experience watching the auction. An opportunity to captain the side is something you can’t really turn down.”

“It’s really an exciting time coming up ahead. We’ve got two matches to take care of here first but the WPL is going to be something that changes women’s cricket for the better going forward.”

