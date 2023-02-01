SPORTSCRICKETWORLD

Women’s T20 World Cup: Harris, Cotton to umpire opening game featuring S Africa and Sri Lanka

England’s Anna Harris and New Zealand’s Kim Cotton will be the umpires during the opening game of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023, taking place between hosts South Africa and Sri Lanka at Newlands on February 10.

With Anna and Kim, GS Lakshmi is the match referee, with Eloise Sheridan as the TV Umpire and Suzanne Redfern fourth umpire.

The 24-year-old Anna, who is making her debut at a major ICC event, will also oversee Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Sri Lanka vs Australia and India vs Ireland matches during the tournament.

On the other hand, experienced Cotton, who umpired the record-breaking final of the 2020 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Melbourne, will also take charge of England vs India, India v Ireland and Australia vs Bangladesh, the ICC said in a media release.

Meanwhile, Claire Polosak, the most experienced of the umpires selected, will be on the field when England face India, West Indies and Ireland as well as Pakistan vs Ireland.

South Africa’s Lauren Agenbag, umpiring on home soil, has four group stage appointments that include the grandstand India vs Pakistan fixture on 12 February. Jacqueline Williams of the West Indies will join Agenbag at the helm when the old rivals collide at Newlands.

Sri Lanka’s Nimali Perera and England’s Sue Redfern will be in charge when Australia begin the defence of their ICC Women’s T20 World Cup title, against trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand at Boland Park in Paarl on 11 February.

Overall, three match referees and 10 umpires make up a 13-woman officiating team, an all-female team has been announced for the first time at an ICC event.

Appointments for the two semi-finals and final, taking place February on 23, 24 and 26, have not yet been made.

