SPORTSCRICKETWORLD

Women’s T20 World Cup: India beat West Indies as Deepti reaches record milestone

NewsWire
0
0

Team India eased to a six-wicket win against West Indies at Newlands here to make it two wins from two in Group 2 at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

Harmanpreet Kaur and Richa Ghosh combined for a decisive partnership worth 73 runs to put India within touching distance of victory, while spinner Deepti Sharma made history in the game by taking 3/15 and becoming the first Indian to reach 100 wickets in T20 internationals, according to ICC.

And on a tough afternoon for West Indies, they suffered both a defeat and potentially the loss of two key players, with Stafanie Taylor taken from the field on a stretcher and captain Hayley Matthews also appearing to pick up an injury.

A lightning-fast start, inspired by the aggression of Shafali Verma, saw India rack up 41/2 in the Powerplay, putting them in control of a chase of 119.

Smriti Mandhana was the first wicket to fall, stumped off the bowling of Karishma Ramharack, and Jemimah Rodrigues joined her back in the pavilion after being sharply caught and bowled by Hayley Matthews

Verma’s onslaught came to an abrupt end when she was caught for 28 from 23 balls, leaving captain Kaur and Ghosh out in the middle with work still to do. And the game was paused for a lengthy and concerning treatment for West Indies veteran Stafanie Taylor, who appeared to suffer a recurrence of a back injury in the field.

A classy partnership between Kaur (33 from 42) and Ghosh (44* from 32) helped India ease to victory with time to spare, and West Indies suffered another blow late in the match when captain Matthews also appeared to pick up an injury – leaving West Indies facing the prospect of playing their remaining Group 2 matches without both of their star openers.

Earlier, India’s bowling attack, inspired by the record-making Sharma, curtailed West Indies after a strong second-wicket partnership had threatened to set up a big first-innings score at Newlands.

Deepti Sharma became the first India bowler to 100 T20I wickets, thanks to her incredible spell of 3/15 against West Indies.

20230215-231403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    U19 Women’s T20 WC: Shafali, Shweta star in India’s massive 112-run...

    Years of experience and confidence to calculate the innings helped us...

    Won’t be surprised if some Aussie players opt out of Pakistan...

    Paine could be a distraction if he is in the Playing...