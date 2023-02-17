SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

Women’s T20 World Cup: India meet England with semis spot on line (preview)

NewsWire
0
0

With a spot in the semifinals in line, India take on England in a crucial match in Group 2 of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, the winner inching closer to the last-four stage.

England and India are unbeaten after two games apiece and are both in a strong position to go through from Group 2 as things stand. But none of the teams is guaranteed a semifinal spot just yet and no team is completely out of qualification contention either, with some huge games looming on the horizon.

India and England will meet in the afternoon match at St George’s Park in Gqeberha on Saturday in a fixture that will go a long way to deciding the outcome of the group.

Whoever wins the meeting between these two teams – ranked fourth and second in the world respectively – will effectively be through to the semi-finals with a game to play.

A loss would bring the prospect of a group exit into play, with India facing Ireland and England playing Pakistan in their fourth and final group matches.

Whoever wins the meeting between these two teams — ranked fourth and second in the world respectively – will effectively be through to the semi-finals with a game to play.

A loss would bring the prospect of a group exit into play, with India facing Ireland and England playing Pakistan in their fourth and final group matches.

India have so far won both their matches, beating archrivals Pakistan by seven wickets and West Indies by six wickets. England got the better of West Indies by seven wickets and neighbours Ireland by four wickets.

Though India are unbeaten in two matches, the team’s performance has not been as perfect as they would have liked.

The top order has failed to fire and it was efforts by the middle and lower middle order that saved India in both matches. Jemimah Rodrigues and Richal Ghosh did it against Pakistan. Richa Ghosh was at it once again in the match against West Indies she scored 44 not out and found a great partner in skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (33).

In the bowling department, all-rounder Deepti Sharma and Rupa Yadav have bowled well in both matches while pacers Renuka Thakur and Pooja Vastrakar also did well.

But England is a tougher opponent than Pakistan and West Indies and therefore Harmanpreet Kaur and her teammates will have to be at their best in their next match.

India will be hoping for better efforts from openers Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana and another strong performance from their bowlers in Saturday’s match.

20230217-222403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Uncertain Shakib picked in Bangladesh squad for New Zealand Tests

    Excited to learn under Iyer, Ponting: Siddharth

    U19 Women’s T20 WC: India lose to Bangladesh by 3 runs...

    My11Circle becomes official title sponsor for Lucknow IPL team