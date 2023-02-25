SPORTSCRICKETWORLD

Women’s T20 World Cup: Richa Ghosh lone Indian among 9 in Player of Tournament shortlist

NewsWire
All-rounder Richa Ghosh is the lone Indian among the nine players shortlisted by the International Cricket Council (ICC) to decide the Player of the Tournament for the Women’s T20 World Cup.

The right-handed batter Ghosh had scored 136 runs at an average of 68 as India reached the semifinals before losing to defending champions Australia.

The India teenager shone in her role as a finisher in South Africa, smashing two scores in the 40s including an unbeaten 47 against England that took her side to within sight of victory.

Ghosh was only dismissed twice from five innings at the tournament and scored at a strike rate greater than 130 that further displayed her attacking prowess.

The others on the shortlist include three from Australia, who dominate the shortlist, two players each from England and South Africa and one from West Indies.

Cricket fans from around the world now get a chance to vote and decide the winner.

The three Australians on the list are Meg Lanning (139 runs @ 69.50), Alyssa Healy (171 runs @ 57) and Ash Gardner (81 runs @ 40.50, nine wickets @ 11.66).

Nat Sciver-Brunt (216 runs @ 72, three catches) and Sophie Ecclestone (11 wickets @ 7.54) are the two players from England to make the shortlist while top batter Laura Wolvaardt (169 runs @ 42.25) and Tazmin Brits (176 runs @ 44, six catches) are the two Proteas players to be nominated for the award.

West Indies skipper Hayley Matthews (130 runs @ 43.33, four wickets @ 22.25, four catches) is the ninth player on the shortlist.

The Women’s T20 World Cup will conclude on Sunday with hosts South Africa taking on defending champions Australia in the final. The Player of the Tournament will be revealed after the final on Sunday.

20230225-145401

