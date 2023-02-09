India wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh slammed a fabulous 91 not out from 56 balls, hitting three fours and nine sixes, to set up India’s 52-run thrashing of Bangladesh in their warm-up match of Women’s T20 World Cup at Coetzenburg Oval, Stellenbosch.

Richa, who was in India’s squad of winning U19 Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa last month, put on a stand of 92 runs with Jemimah Rodrigues who made 41 from 27 balls before being dismissed by Jahanara Alam. The duo were instrumental in India’s build-up after Yastika Bhatia, Shafali Verma and Harleen Deol fell in quick succession.

Jahanara, the fast-bowler, was expensive in her four overs, going for 54 as she faced the brunt of Ghosh’s hitting as India reach 183 for five, minus their main players, captain Harmanpreet Kaur and vice-captain Smriti Mandhana.

In reply, Bangladesh put up a good fight, thanks in part to captain Nigar Sultana’s 40 from 36 balls. Murshida Khatun had got Bangladesh off on a strong note as she made a run-a-ball 32 before leg-spin all-rounder Devika Vaidya took two for 21.

Bangladesh fell 52 runs short in their chase, ending on 131 for eight from their 20 runs but showed improvement from their loss in their first warm-up match to Pakistan. Shafali, Radha Yadav, stand-in captain Deepti Sharma, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Anjali Sarvani picked up a wicket each for India.

India will open their Group B campaign in the Women’s T20 World Cup against arch-rivals Pakistan on February 12 at Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town. Apart from Pakistan, they will also face 2009 champions England, 2016 winners West Indies, and Ireland in the group stage of the competition.

This will be the third time Harmanpreet will be leading India in the T20 World Cup after 2018 and 2020 editions, where the side finished as semi-finalists and runners-up respectively.

Brief Scores: India 183/5 in 20 overs (Richa Ghosh 91 not out, Jemimah Rodrigues 41; Nahida Akter 2/24, Salma Khatun 1/18) beat Bangladesh 131/8 in 20 overs (Nigar Sultana 40, Murshida Khatun 32; Devika Vaidya 2/21, Shafali Verma 1/13) by 52 runs

20230209-120203