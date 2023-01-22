The Indian team will be aiming to continue the winning momentum when they take on the West Indies in the third match of the women’s T20I tri-series at the Buffalo Park Stadium in East London on Monday night.

Despite missing the services of skipper Harmanpreet Kaur due to an illness apart from Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Thakur and Shikha Pandey, India were able to get a 27-run win over hosts South Africa in the first match of the tri-series.

Though four out of the top five batters, including stand-in captain Smriti Mandhana, fell for single-digit scores, the 76-run partnership between Deepti Sharma and Amanjot Kaur helped India reach a respectable 147 after being 69/5 at one stage.

Amanjot was the star for India in her first international match against South Africa, making a fine 30-ball 41 not out after coming out to bat at number seven. Deepti, on the other hand, was at her all-round best, making a 23-ball 33 and taking 3/30 with her off-spin, with other spinners coming good too.

The tri-series is significant from an Indian perspective as it is their last tournament before the Women’s T20 World Cup begins in South Africa from February 10. Shafali Verma and Richa Ghosh, despite missing out on the tri-series, stand to gain sufficient experience of playing in South African conditions through their participation in the ongoing inaugural edition of U19 Women’s T20 World Cup.

West Indies, on the other hand, need serious improvements in all departments of the gam if they are to give a tough challenge to India. The middle-order hasn’t clicked for them, while the top-order is yet to make any serious contributions, especially in the opening combination.

Squads

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (Vice Captain), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Sushma Verma (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Sabbhineni Meghana, Sneh Rana and Shikha Pandey

West Indies: Hayley Matthews (captain), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shemaine Campbelle, Shamilia Connell, Britney Cooper, Chedean Nation, Cherry Ann Fraser, Afy Fletcher, Shabika Gajnabi, Sheneta Grimmond, Chinelle Henry, Karishma Ramharack, Kaysia Schultz, Shakera Selman, Stafanie Taylor and Rashada Williams

