After a comfortable eight-wicket victory over West Indies in the women’s T20I tri-series, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur was delighted over Jemimah Rodrigues getting some runs as they continue to prepare for the upcoming Women’s T20 World Cup.

India completed a paltry chase of 95 against West Indies in the 14th over with eight wickets in hand, with Jemimah remaining unbeaten on 42 off 39 balls after opening the batting. Harmanpreet herself was unbeaten on 32 off 23 balls.

“Really happy that Jemi (Jemimah Rodrigues) got some runs. And it’s always good when you are getting runs and I’m happy about my performance. Going forward, we have to work on things that didn’t work, but the batting was good.”

“We bowled well, still we could have done better than this. A target less than 100 was okay but I was looking at less than 80,” she said after the match ended.

Harmanpreet also said the final of the tri-series against hosts South Africa, to be held on Thursday, is a great chance for them to finalise their playing eleven ahead of the T20 World Cup happening from February 10-26.

“Next game is an opportunity for us to try our best XI, whoever is getting the chance, they are performing well. Great positive to have too many options (when Shafali Verma and Richa Ghosh come back) and find out the best XI.”

Off-spin all-rounder Deepti Sharma set the base for India’s easy victory, with her fantastic spell of 3/11 in her four overs restricting the West Indies to just 94, earning her Player of the Match award.

“I just bowl according to the conditions. I practised before the games, to bowl in all phases of the game and they are supporting me. I really don’t feel pressure. I enjoy wherever I get an opportunity, to bat or bowl. Actually, they have faith in me, the captain and the management.”

West Indies captain Hayley Matthews stated her team will take the positives to come back stronger in the T20 World Cup after missing the cut for a spot in the tri-series final. “Had a couple of Under-19 girls here, that was good. A lot of positives from the game still. We need some time to recover from injuries and hopefully come back better to the World Cup. Look, cricket is a sport where anything can happen. We just have to take the positives.”

