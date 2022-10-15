SPORTSHOCKEYINDIA

Women’s U-16 hockey league: MP academy, SAI, Odisha Naval Tata centre teams continue to win

Sports Authority of India ‘A’, Sports Hostel Odisha, Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy, Sports Authority of India ‘B’ and Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre were all in fine form on Day 3 of the Khelo India U-16 Women’s Hockey League Phase 2, registering big wins in their respective matches.

Ghumanehra Riser’s Academy and Smart Hockey Academy, however, played out a competitive draw on Saturday.

The third day started with a goal-fest as the opening game saw Sports Authority of India ‘A’ win by a margin of 19-0 against the Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy. Kajal (19′, 20′, 21′, 27′, 53′, 54′, 60′), Karuna Minz (6′, 43′), Sonali Ekka (8′, 39′, 49′), F. Lalbiaksiami (9′), Laltlanchhungi (15′), Captain Tanuja Toppo (33′, 41′, 57′, 59′), and Anju Majhi (58′) scored as the Sports Authority of India ‘A’ side walked off with a comfortable win.

Match 14 of the tournament had Sports Hostel Odisha defeat Citizen Hockey XI by a scoreline of 10-0. Captain Amisha Ekka (12′, 23′, 55′) scored a hat-trick, while Monica Tirkey (37′, 38′), Priyanka Rout (17′), Sanjana Kujur (30′), Kanika Kerketta (39′), Archana Xalxo (57′) and Liona Lakra (60′) also scored in a comprehensive win.

In the third game of the day, Ghumanehra Riser’s Academy and Smart Hockey Academy played out a closely fought contest and shared the spoils with the scores at 2-2 when the final whistle was blown. Nisha (16′) opened the scoring for Ghumanehra Riser’s Academy before Anjni (25′, 40′) put Smart Hockey Academy ahead with a brace. However, Ghumanehra Riser’s Academy avoided defeat as Payal (45′) scored the equaliser.

The Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy were in action against the Anantapur Hockey Academy and defeated them 10-0. Sujata Jayant (21′, 24′) and Jainab Hasan (28′, 56′) scored two each, while captain Krishna Sharma (32′), Tanvi (5′), Rojee Devi Ningombam (14′), Sallu (17′), Kajal Pundir (35′) and Mitali Sharma (51′) netted once each to help Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy register the win.

In the fifth match of the day, Sports Authority of India ‘B’ won 9-1 against Sports Authority of Gujarat. For Sports Authority of India ‘B’, Lalpeksangi scored three goals (13′, 38′, 39′) while Sisliya Sandi Purti (15′, 23′) and Sukarmani Mundu (53′, 60′) netted a brace each. Maikam Surbia Devi (50′) and Captain Shani Horo (52′) also scored for Sports Authority of India ‘B’. Meanwhile, Sports Authority of Gujarat’s Taral Parvati Karsanabhai (35′) scored the solitary goal.

In the sixth and final match of the day, Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre defeated Salute Hockey Academy 7-0. Neharika Toppo (10′, 41′, 58′) scored a hat-trick while Sanadam Babyrani (14′), Captain Anushka Bhawre (42′), Nirmala Senbar (44′) and Doli Bhoi (52′) were the other scorers.

