Women’s U-16 hockey league: Pritam Siwach academy, SAI, Sports Hostel Odisha win on Day 1 of Phase 2

Pritam Siwach Sports Promotion Foundation, Sports Authority of India ‘A’, Sports Hostel Odisha, HAR Hockey Academy, Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy and Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre registered wins in their respective matches on the first day of Khelo India Women’s Hockey League (Under-16) Phase-2.

In the first match of the day, Pritam Siwach Sports Promotion Foundation recorded a massive 15-0 victory over Citizen Hockey XI here on Thursday evening. Ravina (2′, 20′, 22′) and Riya (8′, 17′, 18′) smashed three goals for Pritam Siwach Sports Promotion Foundation while Khushi (4′, 46′), Nidhi (5′, 59′) and Majinder (14′, 43′) netted two goals each. Mamta (12′), Jyoti (29′) and Priyanka (48′) were also on the scoresheet.

Sports Authority of India ‘A’ defeated Smart Hockey Academy 13-2 in the second contest of the day. Binati Minz (2′, 36′, 37′) and Karuna Minz (23′, 24′, 33′) smashed three goals each while Sonali Ekka (12′, 16′) and Kajal (9′, 28′) found the back of the net twice. F Lalbiaksiami (7′), Tanuja Toppo (21′) and Tanisha Ekka'(30′) contributed with one goal each for Sports Authority of India ‘A’.

Meanwhile, Kareena Sahani (5′) and Neeshu Vihan (58′) scored one goal each for Smart Hockey Academy, Hockey India informed in a release on Friday.

Sports Hostel Odisha defeated Ghumanhera Risers Academy 4-0 in the third match of the day. Sushmita Dung Dung (33′, 35′) starred with two goals for Sports Hostel Odisha while Archana Xalxo (38′) and Amisha Ekka (54′) contributed with one goal each.

In the fourth match of the day, HAR Hockey Academy recorded a thumping 15-1 win over Sports Authority of Gujarat. Seema (16′, 21′, 25′, 43′, 51′) starred with five goals while Shashi Khasha (39′, 40′, 42′, 54′) netted four goals.

Pooja (22′, 31′, 48′) smashed a hat-trick while Kirti (24′), Supriya (37′) and Diksha (49′) contributed with one goal each. Meanwhile, Taral Parvati Karsanabhai (57′) scored the lone goal for the Sports Authority of Gujarat.

Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy defeated Salute Hockey Academy 9-0 in the fifth encounter of the day. Sujata Jayant (1′, 16′, 18′, 54′) starred with four goals while Kajal Pundir (47′, 59′) hammered two goals. Krishna Sharma (20′), Pukhrambam Sallu (40′) and Tanvi (43′) contributed with one goal each.

Sports Authority of India ‘B’ lost to Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre 1-2 in the final encounter of the day. Drupti Naik (31′) and Doli Bhoi (34′) scored one goal each for Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre. Meanwhile, Mumtum Priya Devi (37′) was the lone goal scorer for Sports Authority of India ‘B’.

20221014-173403

