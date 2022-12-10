The Ghumenrahera Riser’s Academy, Sports Authority of India ‘A’ and ‘B’ teams and Sports Hostel Odisha won their respective matches in the Khelo India Women’s (U-16) Hockey League 2022 (Final Phase) here on Saturday.

In the first match of the day, Ghumenrahera Riser’s Academy defeated Citizen Hockey XI 16-1 in Pool A. Durga (36′, 47′, 48′, 50′) and Payal (13′, 39′, 44′, 45′) scored four goals each for Ghumanhera. Nisha (16′, 22′, 29′) and the team’s captain Pooja (46′, 49′, 53′) each scored three goals, while Ritika (28′) and Deepika (59′) each had one. Citizen Hockey XI’s Diya (52′) scored a consolation goal for her team.

In the second Pool A match, Sports Authority of India ‘A’ defeated Har Hockey Academy 8-0. Sonali Ekka (2′, 42′) got her team started by converting an early penalty corner, Kajal (5′, 13′, 25′, 60′) was the match’s top scorer with four goals, and captain Tanuja (24′) and Karuna Minz (34′) each scored one.

Meanwhile, the Sports Authority of India ‘B’ defeated Sports Authority of Gujarat 9-0 in Pool B. Mutum Priya Devi (15′, 17′) and Sukarmani Mundu (32′, 55′) each scoring twice. Shanti Horo (4′), captain Lalpeksangi (7′), Ruthi Lallawmzuali (49′), Simran (51′) and Sisliya Sandi Purty (60′) scored the other goals.

Sports Hostel Odisha defeated Bhai Bhelo Hockey Academy Bhagta 9-0 in the second match of Pool B. Archana Xalxo (28′, 36′, 38′, 45′) scored four goals to lead her team to victory, while Sushmita Dung Dung (24′, 47′, 52) also scored three. Sanjana Sarita Kerketta (9′) and Kanika Kerketta (17′) also scored.

In Pool A, Anantapur Hockey Academy forfeited their match in favour of Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre.

Similarly, the Pool B clash between Pritam Siwach Sports Promotion Foundation and Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy was forfeited in the favour of Pritam Siwach Sports Promotion Foundation.

