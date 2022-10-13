SPORTSFOOTBALL

Women’s U-17 World Cup: We need to fight it out against Morocco, says Thomas Dennerby

NewsWire
0
0

India coach Thomas Dennerby on Thursday asked his players not to think about the disappointment of the defeat against the United States in their campaign opener in the FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup and fight it out when they take on Morocco on Friday.

India will be hoping to gain their first points in the Under-17 Women’s World Cup in the Group A match at the Kalinga Stadium here on Friday.

“We have a good chance against Morocco tomorrow. If we can show the right attitude, we can score and get some points,” said Dennerby on Thursday. “We need to fight it out — we have no other option left,” he said.

“We have a team that can definitely handle the speed but football is not all about running or the number of sprints the girls take. It is also about taking the right decisions at the right moment. That was the biggest problem we faced against the USA in our early game — the girls need to put their hundred percent on the pitch,” Dennerby further added.

Morocco lost 1-0 against Brazil in the opening match of Group A and neither India nor Morocco are yet to log a point, India stand at the bottom of the table because of a poorer goal difference. A win for India would help the home team stay in contention for qualifying for the next round.

“Morocco are a strong team, who defends well. They are technically good with their passing game, the accuracy is also impressive,” the coach was quoted as saying by the All-Inda Football Federation in a release on Thursday.

“We have watched them play against Brazil and scoring against them will be a challenge. But for us, it is either a win or out of the tournament. The girls need to play free football and they should avail every chance that comes their way. If they are afraid to hold on to the ball, then they may lose the game immediately,” said the Swedish coach.

The coach feels that the match against Morocco is a perfect opportunity for India to make a strong showing.

“The fans felt we weren’t good in our last game. But this time, we have got a chance to handle the game in a better manner and show them that India certainly can play a better brand of football.”

20221013-142006

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Frankfurt lift Europa League title after shootout win against Rangers

    ISL 2022/23: We have a very hungry group of players, says...

    Kerala look to avoid 2nd defeat against bottom-placed Odisha (Match Preview...

    East Bengal Club appoint Subhasish Chakraborty as the vice-president