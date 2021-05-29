The USA have risen to the top of the updated FIVB women’s volleyball world rankings.

China, who had occupied top spot since October 2019, dropped to second. Brazil sit third, while Japan, who just defeated China in the 2021 FIVB Volleyball Nations League (VNL), jumped up to fourth from seventh, reports Xinhua.

Turkey, Serbia, Russia, Italy, the Dominican Republic and the Netherlands filled fifth to tenth places respectively.

The changes are based on results from the ongoing VNL games. According to volleyball’s world governing body, FIVB, the new dynamic ranking system will respond in real time after each competition day.

All women’s competitions of week one in the 2021 VNL have now concluded, with Japan, the United States and Turkey remaining unbeaten.

On the men’s side, France, Germany, Japan, Serbia, Russia, the United States, Poland and Brazil all tasted victory on Friday, the first day of the men’s competitions.

–IANS

qma/