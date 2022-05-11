INDIASPORTS

Women’s World Boxing Championships: Dominant Parveen advances to second round

India’s Parveen pulled off a powerful performance to enter the second round at the 12th edition of the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships after thrashing Mariia Bova by unanimous decision in Istanbul on Wednesday.

The boxer from Rohtak completely dominated the 63kg opening round bout as she attacked from the very beginning. Not just she timed her punches to perfection but also impressed in defence.

Showcasing sharp reflexes, Parveen landed some clear punches and her relentless attack unsettled her Ukrainian opponent quite a few times as she completed a comfortable win.

After an impressive start to her campaign, Parveen will be up against the former Youth Olympics champion Jajaira Gonzalez of USA in the pre-quarter finals on Sunday.

Later tonight, three other Indian pugilists, including Nikhat Zareen, are also set to begin their challenge at the prestigious tournament, which has been witnessing high voltage competition in presence of record 310 boxers from 73 countries across the world.

This year’s event, which marks the 20th anniversary of the IBA Women’s World Championships, will be played till May 20.

The 25-year-old boxer from Telangana, Nikhat will square off against Mexico’s Herrera Alvarez in the 52kg opening round match. While Manisha (57kg), who received a bye in the opening round, and Saweety (75kg) will fight Nepal’s Kala Thapa and England’s Kerry Davis respectively.

2021 Asian Championships bronze medallist Jaismine, Anamika and Shiksha will kickstart their campaigns in the round-of-32 on Thursday. Jaismine will face challenge from the two-time Youth Asian Champion Porntip Buapa of Thailand in the 60kg category while Anamika (50kg) will fight against Romania’s Eugenia Anghel. Shiksha, who was handed a bye in the opening round, will play Argentina’s Herrera Milagros Rosario in the 54kg match.

