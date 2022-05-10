SPORTS

Women’s World Boxing Championships: India’s Nitu shines on debut, enters second round

NewsWire
0
0

Indian boxer Nitu put up a dazzling show on her debut at the 12th edition of the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships and entered the 48kg second round after outpunching Romania’s Steluta Duta 5-0 in Istanbul on Tuesday.

An exciting bout that saw both the boxers starting dominantly from the word go as they exchanged continuous punches in an intense fast-paced opening round. However, the 21-year-old from Bhiwani, Nitu, who won the gold medal at the 2022 Strandja Boxing Tournament earlier in February, did manage to make an impression as the bout progressed.

The last three minutes were also pretty close and saw fierce battle between the two, but this time the Indian stepped up brilliantly and looked in good control, moving around the ring effortlessly.

The 2017 Youth World Champion Nitu will now face Spain’s Lopez Del Arbol Marta in the Last-16 match on Saturday. Lopez defeated Vietnam’s Nguyen Thi Thu Nhi by unanimous decision in the opening round match.

On Wednesday, four Indians will be seen in action. 2019 Asian Championships bronze medallist Nikhat Zareen will kickstart her campaign against Mexico’s Herrera Alvarez in the 52kg opening round match.

Manisha (57kg), Parveen (63kg) and Saweety (75kg) are the country’s three other pugilists who will also begin their challenge in the round-of-32 on the third day of the prestigious event, which has been witnessing a record participation of 310 boxers from 73 countries across the world.

20220510-224010

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    CPL 2021: McCullum unavailable as head coach for Trinbago Knight Riders

    KL Rahul plays textbook strokes, nothing ‘agricultural’ about them: Gavaskar

    IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals win toss, opt to bowl against Gujarat...

    Women’s football team to assemble for camp after AFC Asian Cup...