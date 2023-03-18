INDIASPORTS

Women’s World Boxing C’ship: Nitu, Preeti, and Manju win to reach pre-quarters

NewsWire
0
0

Three Indian boxers have made it to the pre-quarterfinals of their respective weight categories on Saturday, maintaining the host’s hopes of a rich medal haul from the Mahindra IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships being held at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex here.

In the 48kg weight category, Nitu Ganghas defeated Doyeon Kang of Korea by RSC in a Round of 32 bout. In comparison, in the 54 kg, Preeti emerged victorious by a narrow 4-3 margin against Lacramioara Perijoc of Romania in another Round of 32 bout on Saturday.

Manju Bamboriya joined her two compatriots in the pre-quarterfinal round in the 66kg with a unanimous 5-0 verdict against Cara Wharerau of New Zealand.

Preeti had started her campaign in this event with an RSC win over Hungary’s Hanna Lakotar in the opening round of the 54kg on Thursday.

Top Indian women boxers Nikhat Zareen, Jaismine Lamboria, Sakshi Chaudhary, Nupur Sheoran and Shashi Chopra have all advanced to the next rounds in their respective weight categories in the event being held in India for the third time.

20230318-170802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Woman’s throat slit for rejecting marriage proposal, succumbs

    SC Collegium refuses to confirm Bombay HC judge who gave ‘skin-to-skin’...

    Delhi: Two brothers killed in stray dogs’ attacks

    ‘Parrikar ensured transparent, simpler defence acquisition procedures’ (Book Review)