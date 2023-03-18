Three Indian boxers have made it to the pre-quarterfinals of their respective weight categories on Saturday, maintaining the host’s hopes of a rich medal haul from the Mahindra IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships being held at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex here.

In the 48kg weight category, Nitu Ganghas defeated Doyeon Kang of Korea by RSC in a Round of 32 bout. In comparison, in the 54 kg, Preeti emerged victorious by a narrow 4-3 margin against Lacramioara Perijoc of Romania in another Round of 32 bout on Saturday.

Manju Bamboriya joined her two compatriots in the pre-quarterfinal round in the 66kg with a unanimous 5-0 verdict against Cara Wharerau of New Zealand.

Preeti had started her campaign in this event with an RSC win over Hungary’s Hanna Lakotar in the opening round of the 54kg on Thursday.

Top Indian women boxers Nikhat Zareen, Jaismine Lamboria, Sakshi Chaudhary, Nupur Sheoran and Shashi Chopra have all advanced to the next rounds in their respective weight categories in the event being held in India for the third time.

