Women’s World Boxing C’ships: India’s Saweety Boora bags gold

India’s Saweety Boora (81kg) won the gold medal at the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championship after beating Wang Lina of China 4-3 in the final at the IG Stadium,  here on Saturday.

The bout witnessed some tense moments when the Chinese opponent pushed Saweety, however the referee intervened well on time.

It was a close contest as Wang Lina tried to take the charge but Saweety was well aware of what was coming next and she defended the lead in all three rounds.

In the first two rounds, the Indian won 3-2, and in the last round she had 4-1 result in her favour to bag the gold medal.

Earlier in the day, India’s Nitu Ghanghas (48kg) won the gold after beating Lutsaikhan Altansetseg of Mongolia 5-0.

