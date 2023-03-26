INDIASPORTS

Women’s World Boxing C’ships: Lovlina Borgohain adds fourth gold to India’s tally

Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain added the fourth gold medal to India’s tally at the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championship 2023 at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex, here on Saturday.

She defeated Australian boxer Caitlin Parker 5-2 to take the top prize in the 75 kg category and win her first-ever World Championship gold medal.

Lovlina had won the bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics. She is only one of two Indian women to win an Olympic medal in boxing.

Legendary boxer Mary Kom has won a record six gold medals in the history of the World Championships.

