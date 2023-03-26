INDIASPORTS

Women’s World Boxing C’ships: Nikhat Zareen clinches gold

NewsWire
0
0

India’s boxing sensation Nikhat Zareen defeated Nguyen Thi Tam of Vietnam 5-0 in the final to win her second Women’s World Championships gold medal, here on Sunday.

Nikhat started her bout in attacking mode. She didn’t let Thi Tam to settle and landed a rally of punches to win the first round 5-0.

The second round also went in favour of the Indian.

Third round was a tough one, as Thi Tam gave her all but she was given a count when Nikhay punched her on her face. Thi Tam, too, managed to land one punch on Nikhat which stunned the entire stadoum.

The referee gave a count to Nikhat. The match continued and the Indian proved a little ahead in the round and was declared winner.

20230326-185406

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Woman’s body found hanging from tree in J’khand

    BJP to organise ‘Vijay Sankalp Rally’ in Uttarakhand

    First look of Arya-starrer ‘Captain’ released

    Shapoorji Pallonji Group head Cyrus Mistry killed in road crash at...