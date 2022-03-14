Women’s World Cup: Beaumont, Jones help England set competitive total vs SA

Fine half-centuries from Tammy Beaumont and Amy Jones helped England set a competitive target of 236 in their crucial ICC Women’s World Cup match against South Africa at the Bay Oval here on Monday.

Defending champions England are still in search of their maiden win in the tournament here as they have lost the first two games.

While Beaumont scored a patient 97-ball 62, wicketkeeper-batter Amy Jones, who came after a top-order collapse, steadied the innings with a well-made 74-ball 53.

Marizanne Kapp was the star with the ball for the Proteas with a maiden five-for in ODIs. She led the bowling attack in the absence of Shabnim Ismail, who had to go off the field after bowling only five overs.

Kapp was brilliant in the Powerplay and at death, finishing with figures of 10-1-45-5, the best in the World Cup 2022 so far as well as the best for a South Africa player in Women’s World Cup history.

England were three down for 42 inside the first 12 overs, with Kapp accounting for two wickets inside the Powerplay. Put in to bat first, England lost Danni Wyatt in the second over to Kapp, with Laura Wolvaardt completing a fine catch at point.

Kapp then dismissed England skipper Heather Knight, who dragged it on to her own stumps for 9. Nat Sciver came in and smashed three quick boundaries but found a strange way of getting out — she missed the pull and the ball ricocheted off her body, hit the back of the bat and into the hands of slip.

Jones and Beaumont led the recovery cautiously, rotating strike instead of going for the big hits. Slowly but steadily, they rebuilt the innings and went on to bring on their respective fifties. Jones was the aggressor between the two, finding the ropes with regularity.

They put on 107 runs for the fourth wickets before Masabata Klaas trapped Beaumont in front of the stumps for 62. Jones’ fightback ended in a run-out when a bit of hesitation cost her.

Sophia Dunkley and Katherine Brunt stitched a solid partnership of 34 runs to help take England past the 200-run mark before Kapp struck twice in the same over to remove the two set batters. She completed her five-for in the next over with the scalp of Kate Kross.

England managed to bat out the 50 overs, getting to 235/9 at the end.

Earlier, South Africa captain Sune Luus had won the toss and elected to bowl. The Proteas have won their first two matches in New Zealand and named an unchanged side for the Bay Oval contest.

England included Charlie Dean in their line-up as a replacement for Lauren Winfield-Hill.

Brief scores: England Women 235/9 in 50 overs (Tammy Beaumont 62, Amy Jones 53, Sophia Dunkley 26; Marizanne Kapp 5/45, Masabata Klaas 2/23) vs South Africa Women.

20220314-104005