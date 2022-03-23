England opener Danni Wyatt on Wednesday said that ‘honest conversations’ over the poor fielding of the defending champions has led to them improving the standards over the last two games of ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup.

Dropped catches and misfields played a part in England facing an early exit from the tournament after losses to Australia, West Indies and South Africa.

But improved fielding show in wins against India by four wickets and New Zealand by just one wicket have brought their campaign back on track. Now, to get into the semi-finals, England will have to win their matches against Pakistan and Bangladesh to enter the last four stage.

“I’m not sure what was going on in those first three games, but we’ve had honest conversations about what we were doing wrong and what needs to be put right. In the last couple of games, it’s really shown what we’re about in the field and everyone is standing up now and enjoying being out there in the field. I really pride myself on my fielding and try to do what I can there,” Wyatt told to Sky Sports.

Wyatt, who opens for England in T20Is, was promoted from middle order in the start of the tournament to now opening the batting alongside Tammy Beaumont, replacing Lauren Winfield-Hill. She admitted that she is still trying to figure out what would be the best approach to opening in ODIs.

“I was really happy with the way I started in the last game (against New Zealand). That’s how I bat, and I think I’m better when I’m going at the bowlers. When I’ve been batting at my best, I’ve been running well between the wickets, showing that intent, and I back myself to clear the outfield if it’s there.”

“It’s my job to get us off to a good start and try to go big, and that’s what ODI cricket is all about. Obviously, Tammy has smashed the spot at the top of the order, and it’s just about being out there, having a clear plan of what bowlers I’m going to take down and trying to build an innings, really. I’m just going out there with a clear head, which is the way forward for me.”IANS

