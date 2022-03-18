SPORTSCRICKETWORLD

Veteran India pacer Jhulan Goswami is all set to make her 200th appearance in the ODI format when she takes the field against Australia in a crucial ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup match at Eden Park on Saturday.

If Goswami enters the field for Saturday’s match, she will become the first bowler and second overall in the history of women’s ODI cricket to feature in 200 matches. The first cricketer to breach the 200-appearance mark in women’s ODI cricket has been her long-time team-mate and India skipper Mithali Raj, with 229 appearances to her name in the format.

Quizzed about Goswami on the verge of adding another cap to her already-glittering cupboard of laurels since debuting in 2002, opener Smriti Mandhana expressed delight over being a part of a landmark day for her senior team-mate.

“I think it’s a proud moment for all of us, for Jhulu di to play her 200th match and for us to be a part of the history she’s going to make. I think it’s an amazing feat for her and I think for a pace bowler to play for that many years and to be playing in 200 matches is something incredible and that’s all thanks to her work ethics,” said Mandhana in the pre-match virtual press conference.

“She’s motivated everyone, all of us and I’m sure tomorrow is going to be another day she’s going to be a motivation for all of us here as well as back home (for) all the girls who are watching us now on TV. She’s going to be a motivation and I’m sure she’s going to keep motivating everyone around,” added Mandhana.

In the ongoing World Cup, Goswami has surpassed Australia’s Lyn Fullston to become the leading wicket-taker in the history of the tournament against the West Indies.

In the match against England, Goswami scalped her 250th ODI wicket in her fifth World Cup appearance and also completed 350 wickets in international cricket.

