Australia leg-spinner Alana King on Sunday said she cherished the challenge of batters coming hard at her during the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup. In Australia’s victorious run to the trophy, leg-spinner King was the chief contributor.

In the absence of more established spinners like Georgia Wareham and Sophie Molineux due to injuries, King stepped up to the challenge after a stellar international debut in the multi-format women’s Ashes earlier this year and scalped 12 wickets in nine matches at an average of 24.50 and economy rate of 4.52.

“I’d tell them they’d be joking (that I’d win the World Cup soon after my debut). I’m so proud of this team to win the way we did and to go 9-0 in the tournament shows the character of this team. Pretty much sticking to my process with our bowling coach, sticking to what works for me. I know the batters are going to come hard at me and I love that challenge,” said King after the match.

In the final, King showed her prowess in picking 3/59 and breaking the back of England in their chase of a gigantic 357. King credited it to the welcoming culture in the Australian camp.

“It’s a big family, the Australian camp. The moment I walked in I was welcomed with open arms and credit to the girls for building that culture for the last few years. I came in fresh from the WBBL.”

King signed off by saying that she had the best view in the dressing room to enjoy Alyssa Healy’s brilliant 170.

“Healy played an outstanding innings, I was enjoying the show with popcorn on the side. The top order gave us the start and in the final too, shows the kind of players, and the hunger they have for the big stage right through the tournament.”

