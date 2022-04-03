SPORTSCRICKETWORLD

Women’s World Cup: Love the challenge of batters coming hard at me, says Alana King

NewsWire
0
0

Australia leg-spinner Alana King on Sunday said she cherished the challenge of batters coming hard at her during the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup. In Australia’s victorious run to the trophy, leg-spinner King was the chief contributor.

In the absence of more established spinners like Georgia Wareham and Sophie Molineux due to injuries, King stepped up to the challenge after a stellar international debut in the multi-format women’s Ashes earlier this year and scalped 12 wickets in nine matches at an average of 24.50 and economy rate of 4.52.

“I’d tell them they’d be joking (that I’d win the World Cup soon after my debut). I’m so proud of this team to win the way we did and to go 9-0 in the tournament shows the character of this team. Pretty much sticking to my process with our bowling coach, sticking to what works for me. I know the batters are going to come hard at me and I love that challenge,” said King after the match.

In the final, King showed her prowess in picking 3/59 and breaking the back of England in their chase of a gigantic 357. King credited it to the welcoming culture in the Australian camp.

“It’s a big family, the Australian camp. The moment I walked in I was welcomed with open arms and credit to the girls for building that culture for the last few years. I came in fresh from the WBBL.”

King signed off by saying that she had the best view in the dressing room to enjoy Alyssa Healy’s brilliant 170.

“Healy played an outstanding innings, I was enjoying the show with popcorn on the side. The top order gave us the start and in the final too, shows the kind of players, and the hunger they have for the big stage right through the tournament.”

20220403-150428

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ICC T20 World Cup is ‘big value to us’, says Namibia...

    IPL 2021: AB de Villiers lands in UAE, to join RCB...

    ICC Rankings: Wolvaardt replaces Healy as No 1 batter, Mithali climbs...

    The Ashes: I feel desperately sorry for Root, says Shane Watson