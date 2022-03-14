Women’s World Cup: Marizanne Kapp stars with bat, ball as South Africa beat England by three wickets

All-rounder Marizanne Kapp starred with both bat and ball as South Africa defeated England by three wickets in a thrilling match of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup at Bay Oval on Monday.

The third straight defeat means that England, the defending champions in the tournament, are now staring at an early exit from the showpiece event.

After England’s Tammy Beaumont (62) and Amy Jones (53) struck fine half-centuries and shared a 107-run stand on a slow pitch to reach 235/9 in 50 overs, South Africa chased down 236, their highest successful chase in their World Cup history, with four balls to spare. Opener Laura Wolvaardt struck a fine 77 and Kapp made a crucial 32 after picking 5/45 with her right-arm pace.

Put in to bat first, England lost Danni Wyatt in the second over to Kapp, with Wolvaardt completing a fine catch at point. England were three down for 42 inside the first 12 overs, with Kapp accounting for two wickets inside the powerplay.

Kapp then dismissed England skipper Heather Knight, who dragged it on to her own stumps for nine. Nat Sciver came in and smashed three quick boundaries but found a strange way of getting out — she missed the pull and the ball ricocheted off her body, hit the back of the bat and into the hands of slip.

Jones and Beaumont led the recovery cautiously, rotating strike instead of going for the big hits. Slowly but steadily, they rebuilt the innings and went on to bring on their respective fifties. Jones was the aggressor between the two, finding the ropes with regularity. They put on 107 runs for the fourth wicket before Masabata Klaas trapped Beaumont in front of the stumps for 62.

Jones’ fightback ended in a run-out when a bit of hesitation cost her. Sophia Dunkley and Katherine Brunt stitched a solid partnership of 34 runs to help take England past the 200-run mark. But Kapp struck twice in the same over to remove the two set batters. She completed her five-for in the next over with the scalp of Kate Cross.

In chasing the total, Lizelle Lee was bowled early by Anya Shrubsole. But Wolvaardt continued to impress with her eye-catchy drives and shots all along the ground. She was also assisted by England’s poor fielding, dropped twice and earned another reprieve from a missed stumping by Jones. Tazmin Brits proved useful with 23 and post her fall, captain Sune Luus chipped in with a 49-ball 36.

As Laura fell in the 36th over, it did feel like England had a chance of a comeback with Mignon du Preez and Chloe Tryon falling cheaply. Kapp led the chase with a 42-ball 32, comprising three fours and a whipped six over long leg. When Kapp was trapped lbw off Shrubsole in the 49th over, South Africa were within touching distance of a win. Shabnim Ismail and Trisha Chetty ensured that the Proteas maintained their clean slate in the tournament.

Brief Scores: South Africa 236/7 in 49.2 overs (Laura Wolvaardt 77, Sune Luus 36; Anya Shrubsole 2/34) beat England 235/9 in 50 overs (Tammy Beaumont 62, Amy Jones 53; Marizanne Kapp 5/45, Masabata Klaas 2/23) by three wickets.

20220314-151603