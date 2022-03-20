SPORTSCRICKETWORLD

Women’s World Cup: Out of semis contention, Hemp wants Pakistan to end it on a high

Pakistan have lost their first four matches in the ongoing ICC Women’s ODI World Cup, their head coach David Hemp they would like to end their campaign by winning their remaining three matches and achieve a respectable position in their group.

Pakistan’s chances of qualifying for the semi-finals are next to negligible following the four defeats, Hemp said West Indies’ narrow victory against Bangladesh which moved them to third position in the table has opened up the group. With West Indies moving up to the third position in the table and England and New Zealand hoping to get into the top four, Pakistan’s matches against all three teams could be very important.

With Pakistan set to take on West Indies on Monday, Hemp said they will try to win all three matches to make an impact in the tournament.

“Well, we obviously can’t qualify. So that’s a challenge for us. But I mean, there’s obviously an interest now that the West Indies winning that tight game again, a couple of days ago, has sort of moved them up to third. I think there are obviously four teams underneath, that are looking at what they do moving forward and obviously there’ll be a bit of interest because we play a couple of those teams obviously England – all three of them –West Indies, England and New Zealand. So there are some really big games coming up in the tournament,” Hemp said in a virtual press conference on Sunday.

The Pakistan head coach said his team aims to win all three remaining matches in the tournament to end on a high note.

“All three wins. So that hasn’t changed. You know, we obviously take one game at a time because that’s all you can sort of look at. So for us, nothing, nothing shifted there. Despite the results,” he said.

Hemp said that his team will take one match at a time and will first like to do well against West Indies on Monday.

“It’s all about focus on the West Indies. And then once that game is done, regroup, review that, look at areas that we did well and areas that we need to think about. And then focus shifts to England and after that, we’ll be on to New Zealand,” he added.

