Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof on Friday insisted that her team will now be able to plan better for their final match in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup against hosts New Zealand after having an understanding of the conditions during their nine-wicket loss to England two days ago.

“I think we know the conditions now and especially in batting how we can apply ourselves more. And in bowling, we know these are likely for the fast bowlers, so we’ll plan better for the New Zealand match,” said Maroof in the pre-match virtual press conference.

Maroof also confirmed that senior opener Javeria Khan is available for selection after suffering a groin injury. “Yes, Javeria is available for selection. Our top order was performing well. We included Muneeba (Ali) in last match (against West Indies) because of T20 format. Nahida (Khan) and Sidra Amin have scored runs for team so definitely we back them. Anyhow, we will sit down and finalize the team combination for next game. Anyone who will be fit, will be part of playing XI against New Zealand.”

In the mega event, Pakistan have struggled throughout with the bat, including dependable batter Aliya Riaz. Riaz had made unbeaten fifties in warm-up matches but has made just 73 runs in five innings. Maroof had backed her to end the tournament on a strong note.

“She is the kind of player we don’t want to pressure, and we just want her to apply herself, because we know that if we give her too much information then she will not be able to play. So, we have given her a free space so that she can apply herself.”

“But definitely she hasn’t had a good tournament. She has also realised that, and I hope that she can continue whatever contribution she has done in the last year and perform for the team.”

Maroof signed off by saying that Pakistan’s batting approach will definitely need an overhaul after the World Cup. “If we reflect back in previous year, our top batting order was failing. This was a big tournament so we relied on our senior players and up to some intent they responded well.”

“But if we talk about overall batting approach, it needs to be changed. We need to pick our areas, back ourselves and can score big. Definitely, we will get back and work on overall batting approach of our team.”

