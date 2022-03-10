Women’s World Cup: Really complete performance, says Sophie Devine

New Zealand captain Sophie Devine was in praise of her team’s performance in the 62-run win over India in their third match of ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup at Seddon Park. After making 260/9 with the bat, New Zealand were clinical with their line and length to skittle out India for 198 all out in 46.4 overs.

“Really complete performance, we built partnerships throughout, Amelia Kerr and Amy Satterthwaite was outstanding, we laid the platform and we knew it was a good score. Our bowlers were outstanding, didn’t give them anything,” said Sophie in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Sophie was also happy by the fact that in New Zealand’s matches at the World Cup, different people stood up to lead the side to victory. “We have different people putting their hand up in different phases of the game, that’s what we want in the World Cup. We’ve got variety and options with our attack and it allows us to be flexible. The girls were outstanding today, they had the pressure on them to make sure they stood up, (Frankie) Mackay was outstanding as well.”

Sophie revealed that getting Lea Tahuhu to bowl in the middle overs was a plan which came from their trip to England last year. “Certainly, a role we saw her play last year in the UK. We’ve got so many options now to bowl, our spinners, so it’s a really good space.”

20220310-145402