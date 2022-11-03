ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Wonder Women’ trailer shows heartwarming tale of safe haven for expecting mothers

Actresses Nithya Menen, Parvathy Thiruvothu and Amruta Subhash are set to star in the upcoming film ‘Wonder Women’, the trailer of which was unveiled on Thursday. It takes the viewers through a special prenatal class for expecting mothers called ‘Sumana’ which welcomes them as they embark on the journey of of motherhood together and gives a glimpse of what a safe haven for expecting mothers is like.

Nithya Menen, Parvathy and Amruta along with Padmapriya Janakiraman, Sayonara Philip and Archana Padmini portray expecting mothers from different walks of life. The story portrays a warm bond between these women, their way of dealing with life and how the pregnancy and their new found friendships push them to grow together.

The film has been written and directed by the ‘Bangalore Days’ sensation – Anjali Menon, who has returned to the director’s chair after 4 years.

Talking about the film and concept, Anjali said in a statement: “I have discovered from experience that sisterhoods can empower us individually and collectively. With Wonder Women, I wanted to portray this warm bond through multiple characters from varied backgrounds and their fun and feisty way of dealing with life.”

She further mentioned: “The characters are ordinary women who will resonate with the audience, from all age groups across the country. The story is a peek into their lives and how the pregnancy and their newfound friendships push them to grow. It is a full-on heart film and I am eager to see the audience journey with these characters.”

