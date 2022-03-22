Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav has said that he will not attend the swearing in ceremony of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday, as he has not been invited yet.

“I am not going to the swearing in ceremony of Yogi Adityanath because I have not been invited yet. I will not go to attend the event if I am invited now,” Akhilesh said while talking to reporters in Azamgarh late on Monday evening.

Asked whether he will retain his Lok Sabha seat or Assembly seat, the SP chief said that the decision will be taken keeping the party’s interest in mind.

“Decision on whether I should continue as an MP or MLA would be taken by keeping the party’s interest in mind. I want to know from you, what I should do? I am also seeking the opinion of senior leaders of the party on this issue,” he said.

Akhilesh also appeared to have softened his stand on the EVM row as he said that now it is not the time to discuss this issue, but he questioned the role of administration.

“To divert attention and ensure that there is no demand for review of how BJP won the election, the government has started promoting the film ‘The Kashmir Files’. The result of the Uttar Pradesh election is completely different from the people’s expectations. Now, the BJP should ensure that profit being made by ‘The Kashmir Files’ is spent on rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits. A committee should be formed for rehabilitation of the Kashmiri Pandits,” he added.

On the drubbing in state elections, the SP chief said the process of review is going on and there were several reasons for the poll defeat.

Responding to the charge of indulging in casteist politics, he said that if the BJP does caste politics it is called social engineering but all others are called casteists.

Akhilesh also termed the rumours regarding return of SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar to the BJP as a “Holi joke”.

He went on to target BSP chief Mayawati saying she did nothing to save the Constitution of B.R. Ambedkar.

“It is being said that she joined hands with the BJP secretly. Time has come when Samajwadis will have to bring all Ambedkarwadis together,” he said.

20220322-095402