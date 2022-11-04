INDIA

‘Won’t even accept KCR’s son’, says Kishan Reddy on TRS MLAs poaching allegation

NewsWire
0
0

Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy on Friday rubbished the MLA poaching allegation of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), and said that the BJP won’t accept even the son of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao if he wishes to join the party.

Speaking to IANS, he said, “We don’t need to take these four MLAs. If we need any MLA I will talk to them, my party president will talk to them. We have a committee for such matters who hold the talks, but the fact of the matter is that we don’t need to do such things. We don’t need any swami… They are talking about Rs 100 crore, they are not even worth a hundred rupees.”

The TRS is talking about four MLAs. Out of them, three have been elected on the symbol of Congress party and recently joined the TRS, he added.

Slamming the KCR government, Reddy Said, “You are doing dynasty politics, corruption rule is being followed by you. There is no democracy, you don’t come to office and meet people. There is no women minister in your government. Even if KCR’s son wants to join BJP we will not accept him.”

20221104-161802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    CBI starts questioning 2 accused in ADJ Uttam Anand death case

    Umesh bowled really well in IPL, gives us the option to...

    Amid Covid surge, triage facility to be opened in Jammu

    India hits out at China’s objection to Naidu’s trip to Arunachal