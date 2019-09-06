Won’t implement ‘very harsh’ new Motor Vehicles Act: Mamata

Kolkata, Sep 11 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday categorically said her government will not implement the new stringent Motor Vehicle Act as it would add to the people’s burden.

“We are not going to impose the heavy penalties which the amended rules of the MVA decree, as these are very harsh and will overburden the people. But we have a ‘Safe Drive, Safe Life’ campaign because of which number of accidents has come down,” she told the media at the state secretariat Nabanna.

The Chief Minister said levying heavy monetary penalty on the people was not the solution, and suggested the issue be seen from a “humanitarian point of view”.

She said her party opposed the amendments to the act during the discussion in parliament and contended that it militates against the country’s federal structure.

