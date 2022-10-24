INDIA

Won’t Speak to CPI-M cadres masquerading as journalists: Kerala Governor

NewsWire
0
0

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan told media persons here on Monday that he would speak to original journalists and not to CPI-M cadres masquerading as journalists.

An infuriated Governor was responding to queries by journalists before entering a public programme here. It is to be noted that the Governor of Kerala directed nine Vice Chancellors of the universities in the state to put in their papers on Monday.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had lashed out against the Governor and said that he was trying to the use the powers that he doesn’t have.

With the Chief Minister and Governor entering into a war of words, the situation in Kerala is in for a major confrontation between them.

20221024-122203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bombay HC restrains publication of Vijaypat Singhania’s book ‘An Incomplete Life’

    Bharat Bandh call has minimal impact in UP

    WBSSC scam: IT outfits owned by arrested middleman used for forging...

    Relief for film personality Ayesha Sulthana from Kerala HC