Won’t support SFI members involved in stabbing of Kerala student: CPI-M

Thiruvananthapuram, July 14 (IANS) Kerala CPI-M secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan on Sunday said his party will not support the eight SFI members involved in the stabbing of Akhil, a student at a Thiruvananthapuram college.

“What has happened is most unfortunate and the party will not do anything to support any of the wrong doers. Whosoever is involved, will have to face punishment for their wrong acts,” said Balakrishnan after meeting Akhil at a hospital here.

Eight members of the Student Federation of India (SFI), the student wing of the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M), last week stabbed B.A. Final Year student Akhil and badly injured two others after a fight broke out between them.

After the police registered an FIR against its eight members, SFI’s Kerala Committee on Saturday dismissed the college’s SFI unit.

On Sunday, look-out notices were issued against the eight accused, that include SFI President Shivaranjith, Nazeem and six others.

Ironically though, both Shivaranjith and Nazeem figure in the Public Service Commission (PSC) rank list of the 4th battalion of officers of the Kerala Armed Police (Kasaragod) list. While Shivaranjith has topped the list, Nazeem figures on the 28th position.

Congress spokesperson Jyothi Chamakala said it was shocking that the two accused had cleared the examination. “A proper probe will reveal everything. Things are not as transparent they should be in recruitments to the government sector,” said Chamakala.

–IANS

