Woodhill to help BBL with global player recruitment strategy

Melbourne, Aug 4 (IANS) The Big Bash League (BBL) has announced the appointment of Trent Woodhill as a player acquisition and cricket consultant ahead of the 10th edition of the league.

Woodhill will provide input into the league’s global player recruitment strategy and act as a key point of connection between the league and BBL club coaches, list managers and state high performance teams, Cricket Australia said in a media statement. He will also contribute to the league’s regular review of playing conditions and innovations.

Woodhill, a T20 innovator of sorts, played a key role in the formation of The Hundred in England. He has also worked with New Zealand Cricket, and with IPL teams Delhi Daredevils and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

He recently stood down from his position as List Manager with the Melbourne Stars, but will retain his duties as the club’s Women’s Big Bash League coach.

Alistair Dobson, Cricket Australia Head of Big Bash Leagues, said Woodhill’s expertise would prove invaluable in the build up to BBL season 10.

“Trent is a highly-respected figure in both Australian cricket and across the world,” Dobson said. “We see him as an important contributor to the league’s ongoing focus on innovation in and around the game.

“Despite the uncertainties surrounding the current COVID-19 situation, we are committed to bringing the best available T20 players to Australia for BBL 10.

“Similarly, our commitment to innovation, a core part of the BBL DNA, has only been strengthened. We see Trent as a key driver of this fan-first agenda,” he added.

The BBL 10 opener is scheduled to be held on December 3 with the Adelaide Strikers to host the Melbourne Renegades. That match is slated to take place after Stumps on Day One of the first Test between Australia and India at the Gabba.

