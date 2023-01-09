INDIA

Words like ‘tapasya’ and ‘puja’ do not suit Rahul: Tarun Chugh

Responding to Rahul Gandhi’s statement regarding ‘tapasya (penance)’ and ‘puja (worship)’, BJP General Secretary Tarun Chugh said that such words did not suit the Congress leader.

Chugh added that those who opposed India’s culture, values and cultural heritage for decades have now become devout devotees, but the people were familiar with their harsh realities.

Hitting back at the Congress and Rahul Gandhi, Chugh said that those whose history is full of arrogance, tyranny, Emergency, nepotism, fraud, corruption and loot, do not like ‘tapasya’ and ‘puja’.

Taking a jibe at the statements regarding Gandhi’s candidature for the Prime Minister’s post, Chugh termed him as the prince of Disney World and said that the opposition party leaders who did not even participate in the Bharat Jodo Yatra, would never be united for this.

Responding to Kharge’s statement about Ram Mandir and Ramrajya, Chugh claimed that the Congress got agitated whenever someone talked about Ayodhya and Ram Mandir.

He said that they have been in a state of panic as they have always opposed its construction.

On Kharge’s statement of worshiping Modi, Chugh said that the PM is and would remain the hero of crores of Indians.

