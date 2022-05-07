Kitex Group on Saturday began work on its integrated fibre-to-apparel manufacturing cluster in Kakatiya Mega Textile Park (KMTP), Warangal.

Kitex, which is the second largest manufacturer of infant wear in the world, is setting up this cluster with a capacity of 7 lakh garments per day at an investment of Rs 1,600 crore.

The cluster, expected to be spread over 200 acres, will employ more than 15,000 people directly, over 80 per cent of which will be women employees.

The entire investment will be operational by June 2023 with the first unit going live by the end of 2022.

Minister for industries, K.T. Rama Rao, and Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, Errabelli Dayakar Rao, laid the foundation stone for the project.

The ministers also inaugurated the first phase of twin projects by Ganesha Ecosphere in the mega textile park. The largest PET bottle recycling company in the country has invested close to Rs 350 crore in the manufacturing of recycled polyester fibre and yarn, among other products. The investment will be ramped up to Rs 550 crore by next year.

The plants, being set up in an area of 50 acres, will be in compliance with USFDA and EFSA norms to recycle PET bottle waste into premium quality products. Once fully operational, the two plants will employ more than 1,000 people directly and consume approximately 60,000 tonnes of waste PET bottles per annum, thereby contributing towards sustainable development of Telangana.

The ministers also reviewed investment plans by Youngone Corporation in KMTP wherein ground breaking is expected by next month. Youngone, a leading manufacturer and exporter of outdoor wear, employs more than 100,000 people globally across 13 countries.

Their investment plans in KMTP include setting up eight manufacturing units at an investment of $120 million, directly employing approximately 12,000 people.

Youngone’s proposed investment in Telangana is already approved under the PLI scheme for textiles.

On the infrastructure side, the ministers launched the construction of a 12 MLD dedicated water supply line to KMTP to ensure 24×7 quality water supply for the textile industries in the park.

Along with the proposed 220 kV dedicated power line and 10 MLD Common Effluent Treatment Plant, the mega textile park will be a preferred destination for setting up textile and apparel manufacturing units in the country.

